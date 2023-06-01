Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:36

Plan to extend junction 10 Mahon ramp on N40

The junction caters to 32,040 eastbound and 31,662 westbound traffic movements each day.
South Link Road near Mahon, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Elaine Whelan

CORK City Council plan to extend one of Cork’s busiest roads, the junction 10 Mahon ramp on the N40 South Ring Westbound Road.

The one-kilometre extension will benefit westbound traffic on the N40 and for motorists queuing to exit at the junction.

The exit is used by motorists travelling to Jacob’s Island, Mahon, and Blackrock and can become especially busy at peak times, when shoppers queue to travel to the Mahon Point shopping centre.

Currently, the hard shoulder is used as an extension of the ramp for traffic heading in the Mahon direction, which has caused safety issues for motorists.

Engineers have said: 

“The hard shoulder was not designed for this purpose, and it is anticipated that traffic queuing may become more frequent after the Dunkettle Interchange is fully operational, if the proposed safety interventions are not carried out.”

Engineers have prepared plans to reallocate the westbound road space on the approach to junction 10.

The plan is to expand the lanes into the central median and to convert a 750m section of the hard shoulder into an off-ramp for those exiting at junction 10.

It is hoped that the new layout will increase road safety for motorists exiting at the junction and for those continuing westbound along the N40, and will improve traffic flow, and reduce the risk of collisions.

Submissions will be accepted on the council’s consultation website until June 14.

Following this, a report will be prepared for councillors, who will vote on whether to proceed with the scheme.

If planning is approved, the work is expected to take four months to complete.

cork roads
