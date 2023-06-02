City Sports Joe is person of month

Cork Sports meeting director and former international Irish athlete Joe Hartnett was named May Cork Person of the Month to mark his voluntary work with the Cork City Sports International Athletics committee over the years.

Hartnett’s expertise involves working with sports agents, athletes and administrators in European and World Athletics governing bodies.

By making and using such valuable contacts, he was able to successfully steer the Cork City Sports to become part of the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour last year.

Thanks to his work, Cork City Sports was the first athletics meeting to achieve this high status on the island of Ireland.

Cork is now officially the highest ranked athletics meeting in Ireland and is also ranked in the top 8% of meetings throughout the world.

In short, Hartnett not only negotiates the deals that bring the best of the world athletes to Cork, but he has to do so on on a very limited budget while operating in a very difficult and competitive marketplace.

The City Sports has been running for 70 years and the next meeting happens in July 2024 — unfortunately the 2023 meet had to be cancelled due to ongoing resurfacing work on the MTU athletics track.

In his younger years Hartnett competed in athletics at international level and is still ranked at number five on the Irish all-time list for the 3000m steeplechase.

He was Irish Universities champion also at the 3000m and represented Ireland on road and track from 1978 to 1985.

Hartnett was a well known teacher at Scoil Stiofáin Naofa and also helped transition the school into becoming a College of Further Education (CSN).

Hartnett’s name will now go forward, with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at an awards function to be held in January next.