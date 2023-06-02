Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

City Sports Joe is person of month

His name will now go forward, with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at an awards function to be held in January next.
City Sports Joe is person of month

The man who negotiates the presence of international athletes to Cork over the years, is May Cork Person of the Month. Pictured at the award presentation l/r Roger Russell, Metropole Hotel; Oonagh Buckley, Masterkabin; Joe Hartnett, Person of Month; Tina Quinn, AM O’Sullivan PR; Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser. Pic., by Tony O’Connell.

Echo reporter

Cork Sports meeting director and former international Irish athlete Joe Hartnett was named May Cork Person of the Month to mark his voluntary work with the Cork City Sports International Athletics committee over the years.

Hartnett’s expertise involves working with sports agents, athletes and administrators in European and World Athletics governing bodies.

By making and using such valuable contacts, he was able to successfully steer the Cork City Sports to become part of the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour last year.

Thanks to his work, Cork City Sports was the first athletics meeting to achieve this high status on the island of Ireland.

Cork is now officially the highest ranked athletics meeting in Ireland and is also ranked in the top 8% of meetings throughout the world.

In short, Hartnett not only negotiates the deals that bring the best of the world athletes to Cork, but he has to do so on on a very limited budget while operating in a very difficult and competitive marketplace.

The City Sports has been running for 70 years and the next meeting happens in July 2024 — unfortunately the 2023 meet had to be cancelled due to ongoing resurfacing work on the MTU athletics track.

In his younger years Hartnett competed in athletics at international level and is still ranked at number five on the Irish all-time list for the 3000m steeplechase.

He was Irish Universities champion also at the 3000m and represented Ireland on road and track from 1978 to 1985.

Hartnett was a well known teacher at Scoil Stiofáin Naofa and also helped transition the school into becoming a College of Further Education (CSN).

Hartnett’s name will now go forward, with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at an awards function to be held in January next.

Read More

Cork City FC to hold two corporate golf events this summer  

More in this section

HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork
'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city 'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city
Republic of Ireland v Wales - Amateur International Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager
cork people
Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more