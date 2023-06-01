Cork City FC to hold two corporate golf events this summer  

Cork City FC is gearing up for the first of two golf days, one home and one away, to build on connections between the club and business community.

Supporters old and new will tee off at the prestigious K-Club in County Kildare on June 26.

The second event takes place at Fota Golf Club in Cork on August 16.

The four-person event offers people the option of a morning or afternoon tee off with a barbecue available for when players finish their round.

There will be a great selection of prizes, competitions for the longest drive and nearest to the hole as well as goodie bags for each of the players.

The golf days are part of a series of corporate events being run by Cork City FC aimed at developing the relationships with current sponsors as well as welcoming new companies to support the club.

Other events include a pre-match dinner in either Cork or Dublin as well as an end of season ball.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, said:

“We are delighted with the response to our corporate golf days so far and I would like to thank those who have signed up to take part in the event which I’m sure will be a really enjoyable day for all.

“We have a strong support base from the business community in Cork, and further afield, and we wanted to host a number of corporate events to help strengthen those relationships even further.

“We decided to have one of the golf days outside Cork as we know there is a large group of people who are living in other parts of the country but who are still dedicated in their support of the club and we wanted to make them feel included in what we are offering,” added Mr Usher.

The golf days are open to teams of four people and cost €250 per person.

People can register by emailing commercial@corkcityfc.ie.