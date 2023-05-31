Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:20

Bail for Cork man accused of armed raid at off-licence

A Cork man accused of carrying out an armed and masked raid on an off-licence has been granted bail on High Court appeal and now the case has been adjourned until September 25.

It was alleged in the case that the raider cycled to the grounds of UCC after the robbery and he changed his clothes and counted the money.

These were the allegations made against Keith Coleman during an application for bail at Cork District Court.

Keith Coleman of 7 St Finbarr’s Road, off Gillabbey Street, Cork, is charged with robbery of €350 on January 5 at the Carry-Out on Gillabbey Street.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy objected to bail when the charge against the 33-year-old first came before the court.

It was alleged that after 7.30pm on January 5, he went to the Carry-Out on Gilabbey Street wearing a balaclava, and that he produced a knife, putting a member of staff in fear, and demanding cash.

Det Garda Healy said the charge related to an alleged robbery at 7.45pm at the Carry-Out off-licence on Gillabbey Street, Cork, on Thursday, January 5.

The detective alleged, “he produced a knife and demanded money putting the member of staff in fear. He got €350 and fled with it.

“The evidence is strong. The entire robbery is captured on CCTV. He was wearing a balaclava. CCTV shows that he arrived and leaves on a pedal cycle.

“Further CCTV was harvested 500 metres away on the grounds of UCC where it is alleged that he changes his clothes and discards the knife and clothing and leaves on the pedal bike.

“CCTV shows that he enters UCC at Connaught Avenue and on the grounds of UCC, he counts out the money.”

cork courtcork crime
