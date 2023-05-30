Cork Airport set to welcome one millionth passenger of 2023

CORK Airport is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone this week as it welcomes its one millionth passenger of 2023, with expectations that more than 56,500 passengers will pass through Ireland’s second-busiest airport this June bank holiday weekend.

“As the peak summer season begins, the busiest day of the bank holiday weekend will be Friday, June 2,” said spokesperson Barry Holland.

“This weekend’s passenger figures indicate an increase of 13% on the June bank holiday 2022 and a 3% increase on June bank holiday 2019.”

Commenting on the June bank holiday passenger numbers, Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “Summer 2023 is shaping up to be busier than 2019 passenger levels at Cork Airport.

“Our team is trained and ready to welcome our passengers with a smile on their face and provide an easy, calm, friendly experience this June Bank Holiday. We encourage anyone south of Kildare who hasn’t booked their summer holidays yet, to book through Cork Airport. Good-value online car parking and a smooth, quick passenger experience are our unique selling points, which we take great pride in delivering to our passengers.”

With 44 direct routes to the UK and continental Europe on offer this summer, Cork Airport provides a hassle-free start to any summer holiday, said Mr Holland.

This week, Ryanair will commence two new routes, to Seville in Spain and La Rochelle in France, on Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4, respectively. The services will both operate twice weekly and will provide even more choice for consumers across the south of Ireland when booking their summer holidays.

Ryanair is also set to increase frequency on its East Midlands service from two to three times weekly.

Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for a pleasant airport experience. It is advised that passengers arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.

For further information, including the best deals on car parking and helpful tips on how to prepare for airport security, passengers are encouraged to visit corkairport.com.

Read More Ryanair add extra flight each week from Cork Airport to UK destination

.