Woman ‘back in trouble’ a day post-release from prison, Cork court hears

A young woman with a Benzodiazepine addiction was released from a jail sentence on April 21, and by April 22 she had committed the first of a new spate of crimes.

Now at Cork District Court, 24-year-old Kelsie Flynn, of no fixed address, has pleaded guilty to her latest series of offences.

Judge Colm Roberts noted that she was back in trouble within just 24 hours of her release from prison.

She was stealing goods at Cork City centre premises including Penney’s, Dealz, Phelan’s pharmacy, and Lifestyle Sports.

She was also committing public order offences and getting caught with Benzodiazepine-type tablets on her person.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “She is addicted to Benzodiazpines. She engaged well with the services while she was in Limerick prison.”

And yet, Judge Roberts commented, she was back in trouble the day after her release.

Judge Robert said: “It is quite clear the difficulty for this young lady is her addiction.

“The most appropriate resolution would be to have her go for drug treatment. But the court can only give a suspended sentence and make it a condition of the suspended sentence — there is not any drug treatment facility run by the court service or the prison service.”

In terms of the risk of letting her walk free, the judge expressed concerns about the company she would keep: “The people she knows, very few of them are going to mass every day and are sober and have taken the pledge. Some form of custodial sentence has to be imposed, with regret.”

Judge Roberts imposed a number of sentences with the combined effect of her having an overall jail term of 18 weeks, and a four-month sentence hanging over her on her release from prison.

“I think she has little or no regard for the people she is stealing from, but poverty and drug addiction are the reasons.

“She could easily be doing two years (in prison) with the offences she has committed. She is getting a break.

“I hope she gets herself clean and gets on to a treatment programme and gives herself a chance.”