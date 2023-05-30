Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 09:43

Disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city’s southside can expect water and traffic disruption on Wednesday.
Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday 31 May.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Matthew Hill, Manor Farm, Southside Industrial Estate, Togher and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference COR00063332.

Further works are scheduled under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, with mains repair works likely to cause supply disruption to Blackrock Road, Ballintemple and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of those works, which are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Wednesday 31 May until 1am on Thursday 1 June.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00063245.

