Ballincollig man on heroin dealing, money laundering charges

A BALLINCOLLIG man was arrested and charged with heroin dealing and having €2,500 in cash as the proceeds of crime.

Garda Peter Kelleher arrested Kenneth O’Mahony, aged 49, of Innismore Square, Ballincollig, Cork, and charged him with having diamorphine (heroin) and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying to others.

The alleged offences related to a drugs seizure at Leeside apartments, Francis Street, Cork, on March 2, 2021.

A third charge was brought against him in respect of money laundering where it is alleged that he handled the proceeds of crime, namely €2,500 in cash.

There was no Garda objection to the accused being granted bail.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

There was also DPP consent to a guilty plea being signed at the district court and the accused sent forward to the circuit court for sentence.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied for a copy of prosecution statements to be sent to the defence so that he could take instructions from the defendant.

Judge John King directed that this would be done and adjourned the matter until July 7 at Cork District Court for that purpose.