Groups in Fairhill/Fairfield, Togher and Mayfield nominated for Lord Mayor's awards 

Under the Community Development and Continuing Education category, Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood Group, Togher Community Gardens, and Fairhill/Fairfield Community Association are shortlisted for this year’s awards.

Nominations under this category included community associations, community development projects, family resource centres, community créches, education initiatives, and lifelong learning.

Secretary of Fairhill/Fairfield Community Association Trina Murphy and Chairperson of the Association Lisa O’Sullivan expressed their love for working with children in the area.

“We feel very strongly that different services need to be introduced to the community. We'll keep working for the community and move closer to the development of a community centre. This is a monumental task and being nominated for this award is great encouragement for us to keep driving on,” they said.

The Community Association is a constant voice for the community of Fairhill, bringing people from the community together which Ms Murphy and Ms O’Sullivan described as “hugely important”, particularly after the pandemic.

Mandie Hurley of Togher Community Gardens said the team is so proud to have been shortlisted and acknowledged the “amazing group” of people on board who she said work so hard.

“I think for most of the volunteers here it's important to teach the children and adults how to be sustainable for themselves. That you can grow something at home and you don't even need a garden.

“That’s not taught on a big scale in schools and we are here to guide them, set them up, help them source the seeds and so on.

“It's a place of safety and wellbeing, it’s a hub for everyone and not even just for gardening. It’s also a drop-in for the elderly having their morning or evening walks to talk to someone and there’s always someone that will listen,” she said.

Also shortlisted in this category is the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood Group which is committed to promoting and celebrating learning in all its forms.

The group meets on a regular basis when planning projects that include the involvement of all representative groups from schools, community groups, family centres, disability groups, community education and development courses, An Garda Síochána, the community warden, the library and youth groups.