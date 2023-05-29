‘We’re pleading with Government to step in on cost-of-living crisis’

CAITRÍONA TWOMEY of Cork Penny Dinners has pleaded with the Government to take the sacrifices that struggling families are having to make amid the cost-of-living crisis seriously, calling for change.

The volunteer co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners described the cost-of-living crisis as “a very worrying state of affairs for everybody” and said more and more people are falling beneath the poverty line.

“When that pot boils over, the true impact of this appalling state of affairs that the cost of living has landed on top of people will be revealed,” she said.

“Everybody is saying the same thing so if you have that amount of people speaking out in volumes saying that they’re struggling, well then nobody should turn a blind eye, in particular our Government. That’s their job, that’s what they’re supposed to do, is look after the people.

“We see it on the ground and other charities see it on the ground too, such as Simon, Focus, and St Vincent De Paul. We’re all pleading with the Government to step in. They should be reminded that one, it’s their job and two, it’s their duty.”

Ms Twomey described those who seek help from Cork Penny Dinners as “broken souls” who oftentimes do not know what to ask for. “What upsets me most is when people come and look you in the face and just turn away again because they don’t even know what to say. They lose that bit of courage they had to come down to us in the first place.

“Does our Government have the right to put a person through this?”

She said she questions is the Government making any effort to make things easier for people who are struggling.

Ms Twomey said that as a volunteer, it is “a privilege to be of service to a fellow human being”, but that it should not be down to these charities to step up to the plate when the Government should be doing so.

“If we were on the salaries the politicians were on, imagine what we could do then,” she said.

She said that children, in particular, are feeling the effects of the cost of living as parents are having to make decisions not to buy things they could once have afforded for their children. Now, parents are prioritising essentials such as heating, electricity, and food, said Ms Twomey.

“There are creche fees, transport fees for school, cost of education, cost of providing lunches, the cost of heating your home, the TV. How many people got rid of their TV licence because they just can’t afford it? All these sound like they’re little things but when you put them all together, it’s a task in itself to earn money to cover all those costs.

“When all of this stuff kicks in, it affects the people who don’t have enough money to make ends meet and it’s impacting them more and more. All the charities are coming out and saying the same thing, that the Government isn’t taking any notice. They’re letting it slide and they should be challenged on it.”

The Department of the Taoiseach was contacted by The Echo for comment.