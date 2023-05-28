Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 18:38

Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Anyone with any information on Kelsey's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Kelsey Stokes who was last seen on Douglas Road, Cork on Friday evening, May 26.

Echo reporter

Kelsey is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of medium build and long blonde hair.

It is unknown what Kelsey was wearing when last seen.

