Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 16:36

Man sentenced for carrying a knife and chasing other man down the street in Cork city

Judge John King imposed a six-month jail term on Graham O’Mahony, backdated to March and with the last three months of the sentence suspended.
A man carrying an open knife and chasing another man down the street has been convicted and sentenced for his behaviour.

Liam Heylin

The judge told the man, who had several previous assault convictions, that for a period of 12 months he would have to comply with directions of the probation service in respect of addiction rehabilitation and education problems, and be exhibit good behaviour.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “Garda Darren Twomey was on duty on Washington Street, Cork, on March 9.

“Gardaí encountered Graham O’Mahony of Edward Walsh Road, Togher, Cork, with a knife in his hand. He appeared to be chasing another man.

"Garda Twomey identified himself. Graham O’Mahony momentarily moved towards the gardaí, still brandishing the knife. 

"He refused to drop the knife and was warned he would be pepper-sprayed if he did not drop it.

“He was arrested by Garda Twomey. The Stanley knife with the blade open was seized.” 

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to producing the knife during the incident. He had 64 previous convictions, including six for assault causing harm, two for assault, two for robbery and seven for engaging in threatening behaviour.





