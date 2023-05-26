Volunteers dig deep to help reopen Shandon Community Garden

Shandon Community Garden recently reopened to the public following a huge programme of works carried out by volunteers over several months.

Shandon Tidy Towns group played a major role in helping to revive the community garden, which is located at the bottom of Shandon Street.

Diarmuid Barry, a member of the group, explained that members approached Cork City Council with a proposal for the area.

“It was an area of disused land that Cork City Council own,” he said. “Some of our members went to Cork City Council with a proposal to turn it into a community garden. The council gave us funding to clear up the area, and for the materials such as the soil and planter boxes. We did all the labour.

“It took a lot of work to get it into shape,” added Mr Barry. “It was very overgrown. There was lots of rubbish. Since January, the volunteers started working on the garden. We have a great group. We did a lot of work every weekend to get it upgraded.

“For the last two months, the Blarney Men’s Shed also got involved in helping us out. Cork City Council were very helpful. Without the funding, we wouldn’t have been able to have transformed the garden.”

Cllr John Sheehan, Deputising for the Lord Mayor performed the official opening of the community garden.

Mr Barry said the garden is now restored to its former glory.

“All the planter beds were prepared and filled with soil. There is a stone chipping walkway all the way around. We also got three benches for people to sit down, relax and look at the flowers,” he added.

Mr Barry said the community garden is for the whole community.

“It is a great amenity to have in the city. It is for the whole community to enjoy.

"Planter boxes will be given to local classes in the primary schools so they can come and plant the vegetables.

“It is great for kids to see how nature works.”