Advocate for elderly criticises Cork GAA for refusing to reinstate cash gates at games

Cork GAA told The Echo it has "no plans to return to cash gates as was incorrectly reported in some media recently.”
Breda Graham

Advocate for the elderly in Cork Paddy O’Brien has described the GAA’s refusal to reconsider its decision to go cashless as “an appalling situation”, particularly for those less familiar with online technology.

Mr O’Brien was commenting following a statement issued by Cork GAA to The Echo which read: “While Cork GAA is currently reviewing our ticketing policy for club games, there are no plans to return to cash gates as was incorrectly reported in some media recently.” 

“These are the people who helped make the GAA what it is today and it is an appalling situation for them.

“I fail in words to express my disappointment with the GAA about the situation.

“Intelligent people sat around a table and decided to get rid of the cash turnstiles. Have these people any parents, have they any older people, any uncles or aunts, because these are the people affected,” he said.

In the statement issued by Cork GAA to The Echo, it was confirmed that it was “looking at ways to make our games more accessible to all patrons and no older persons are turned away from our games”.

“We have an option for clubs to purchase physical tickets for their older members through our office. There is no limit on the number of tickets available and they are not charged to the club if not used subsequently.

“We have a season ticket which can be paid for in cash at our office and which gains access to all games under our remit.

"We plan to give a discount on this ticket for elderly members for the coming season.

“We have a ‘tapping’ facility for credit cards with no requirement for a digital ticket at many of our games and at all games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn,” the statement read.

Paddy O'Brien, older person advocate, has criticised Cork GAA for its refusal to reinstate a cash gate at games. 
Mr O’Brien described the option for clubs to purchase physical tickets for older members as “an excuse” and said it is not a solution to the problem.

“That still won’t work. That will work to a degree only because once a person stops playing with a club, in many cases, they leave the club and they have no association so there are very few elderly people who are members of the club. They might be supporters but they’re not members of the club. That’s no excuse whatsoever.

“Bring back the way the GAA was built where a person goes down and pays in cash at the stile and that’s it.

“The GAA is a wonderful organisation. I am always admiring them and they do great work in every village in the country. For many villagers, it’s the only activity for young people - Gaelic football and hurling - and I commend them for that but this time I think they have created an own goal,” he said.

Cork GAA said in a further statement issued to The Echo on Wednesday that it is “certain that clubs remain the best channel to reach out to elderly supporters”.

“This option is obviously not confined to members, but to all supporters. Our clubs know these people best,” the statement read.

Cork GAA said it is working with providers to continue to improve the online ticketing process with a particular focus on those less familiar with the technology.

“The older generation of supporters are a core element of our association here in Cork and we will continue to ensure that they gain access to all of our games,” Cork GAA said.

