A French military aircraft has landed at Cork Airport.

It diverted from its intended route after issuing a pan pan call.

A pan pan is a signal which is generally used in situations that are not life threatening but are urgent.

A Cork Airport spokesperson said: "French military aircraft declared pan pan earlier this morning and diverted to Cork Airport.

"Aircraft landed safely at 08.09.

"Cork Airport Police & Fire service were on standby for the aircraft's arrival."

