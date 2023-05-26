Staff at city shopping centre needed garda assistance to remove drunken man from café area

Staff at Merchants Quay having difficulty removing a drunken man from the café area of the supermarket had to call gardaí for assistance.

Garda Lorraine O’Donovan responded to the call and found that Jamie Hamilton of 34 Leitrim Street, Cork, was so intoxicated that he was falling over and needed to be assisted.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the 27-year-old who pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger on December 14 2022 had 35 previous convictions for the same offence of being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge John King imposed a €350 fine or five days in prison in default of payment.