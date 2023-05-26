Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:42

Staff at city shopping centre needed garda assistance to remove drunken man from café area

The accused had 35 previous convictions for the same offence of being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.
Staff at city shopping centre needed garda assistance to remove drunken man from café area

Staff at Merchants Quay having difficulty removing a drunken man from the café area of the supermarket had to call gardaí for assistance. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

Staff at Merchants Quay having difficulty removing a drunken man from the café area of the supermarket had to call gardaí for assistance.

Garda Lorraine O’Donovan responded to the call and found that Jamie Hamilton of 34 Leitrim Street, Cork, was so intoxicated that he was falling over and needed to be assisted.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the 27-year-old who pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger on December 14 2022 had 35 previous convictions for the same offence of being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge John King imposed a €350 fine or five days in prison in default of payment.

More in this section

Emergency services continue search for missing woman in West Cork Emergency services continue search for missing woman in West Cork
Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning
Support for Marina Market after new planning application is lodged with Cork City Council Marina Market operators express surprise at planning refusal and plan to 'resolve' issues
cork court
Garda stock

Two men arrested following garda search in Cork City this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more