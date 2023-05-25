Two men arrested following garda search in Cork City this morning

TWO men were arrested following a garda search at a number of residential premises and grounds in the Hollyhill area of Cork City this morning.

A firearm and ammunition were seized during the search.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 and an amount of cannabis was also seized during the operation which targeted the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city and county.

The two men who were arrested are currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Cork region and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the operation carried out this morning targeted the sale and supply of drugs in the city and county.

“As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City and County, Gardaí conducted searches at a number of residential premises and grounds in the Hollyhill area, this morning Thursday, May 25.

“The operation was carried out by members attached to Watercourse Road, Mayfield, Gurranabraher, Cork City Divisional Detective and Drug Units, Regional ASU Cork & Limerick, Regional Dog Unit and Garda National Air Support,” the spokesperson added.

“During the course of this search operation, a firearm and ammunition were seized."

"Also seized was suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 and an amount of cannabis. The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

“Two men, aged 20s and late teens, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Cork Region. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.