Emergency services continue search for missing woman in West Cork

A search for a missing walker in West Cork continued into its third day as coast guard units, Gardaí and other emergency services continued their efforts to locate the missing person.

The alarm was initially raised in Castlefreke at approximately 10:30pm on Tuesday evening, May 23 after the female walker failed to return from a coastal walk.

A multi-agency search operation was initiated which involved the Coast Guard, RNLI, West Cork Coastal Rescue, Gardaí, and local teams of volunteers.

Boats, a helicopter, and drones have also assisted the emergency services in their efforts to locate the missing person.

The search effort has been focused on the Long Strand-Castlefreke-Rosscarbery areas in West Cork.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that no further information is available at the current time. “Gardaí and other agencies are conducting a search for a missing person in the Rosscarbery area of West Cork, on Thursday, May 25. There is no further information available at this time.”

A spokesperson for Valentia Coast Guard told The Echo: “Castlefreke Coast Guard is still out. The 117 helicopter from Waterford was assisting earlier in the day. There are also some local dive teams involved in the search.”