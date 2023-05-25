Appeal for Dominik Sejbuk (21) missing from Fermoy since Tuesday

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a young Cork man who has been missing since earlier this week.

Dominik Sejbuk, who is 21, was last seen in Fermoy, County Cork, on the afternoon of Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

Dominik is described as being approximately six foot one inches in height with a broad build, blue eyes, and blond or sandy coloured hair.

When last seen, Dominik was wearing a dark t-shirt and white Reebok runners.

Anyone with any information on Dominik's whereabouts are asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to call to any garda station.