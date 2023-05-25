Non-compliances impact mental health centre residents

A NUMBER of Cork mental health facilities have been found to be non-compliant in some areas by Mental Health Commission inspectors, which carried out inspections during the pandemic.

A total of nine inspection reports, including two focused reports, were published yesterday and included four reports on facilities in Cork.

An inspection of the Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery at Bantry General Hospital was carried out from July 19 to 22, 2022 when three multi-disciplinary teams were responsible for the care and treatment of the residents within the centre.

There was a deterioration in compliance in this inspection and three non-compliances were rated critical risk, including in relation to premises, use of CCTV, and risk management procedures.

An inspection of the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton was carried out from November 15 to 18, 2022. At the time, the approved centre was in the process of closing. A date for the closure was not provided to the inspection team.

Six of the seven residents in the centre stated that they did not know when it would be closing or where they would be living following the closure. All six communicated this as a source of distress in their day-to-day living.

There were three non-compliances found, including in relation to premises, staffing, and risk management.

The inspection of St Michael’s Unit at the Mercy University Hospital took place from October 11 to 14, 2022. It showed a decrease in compliance since 2021. There were 10 non-compliances found during this inspection, three of which were rated as critical risk, including in relation to privacy, premises and risk management procedures.

The inspection of units two, three, four, and eight at St Stephen’s Hospital took place from September 27 to 30, 2022.

Inspectors found that the hospital had a significant number of people with enduring mental illness living in a congregated setting at some distance from any local community or amenities, and that the centre had shown no improvement in compliance over the past four years, with two non-compliances rated as critical risk in 2022, including in relation to premises and risk management procedures.

Good practices and quality initiatives observed during inspections at the centres included the provision of a range of appropriate recreational activities for residents, and monthly audits of all individual care plans.