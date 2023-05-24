Minister confirms release date for this year's Leaving Cert results

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has today confirmed that the date the State Examinations Commission (SEC) intends to issue the Leaving Certificate 2023 results on Friday, August 25.

“The SEC has confirmed to me that it intends to issue Leaving Certificate results this year on August 25," she said.

“This is a significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms in relation to the timing for issue of results.”

The SEC will provide a deferred examinations sitting for candidates unable to sit their exams due to bereavement, illness or major injury.

Minister Foley also confirmed that, as for 2023, adjustments will be made to the assessment arrangements for students due to sit State examinations in 2024.

These will be the same as the assessment adjustments that have applied for students sitting the 2023 examinations.

“Thankfully, we are continuing to progress towards normality following the disruption to teaching and learning resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," Minster Foley said.

“Nevertheless, the impact of the pandemic is not yet in the past.

“It will have disrupted teaching and learning for the cohort of students sitting State examinations in 2023 and indeed the majority of those sitting Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024 will not have sat Junior Cycle examinations.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Minister Foley is “confident” that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students because of the COVID-19 pandemic in a proportional manner, as well as ensuring “fairness and equity for students.”

“Confirmation of the date that it is intended the Leaving Certificate results will issue this year will be welcomed by students with special educational needs and their families across Ireland who are busy preparing to sit the examinations next month," Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said.

“It both gives clarity and signals a return towards the timeline everyone was familiar with prior to the significant disruption brought about in our education system by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The level of adjustment will be the same as that applied to State examinations in 2022 and 2023 but updated as relevant.

Detail on the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject/ module descriptor in the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools in due course, and schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.