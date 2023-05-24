Cork GAA’s lack of response to council on cash entrances at games ‘unbelievably insulting’

THE failure of the Cork GAA County Board to respond to Cork County Council — after a motion was unanimously passed last February asking that one cash entrance be maintained at all games — has been criticised as “unbelievably insulting”.

Several councillors voiced their disappointment with the lack of communication at last Monday’s full council meeting and it was subsequently agreed that another letter would be sent to the board.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said the lack of a reply from the County Board was insulting to the council chamber.

“We wrote to Cork GAA to allow elderly people to use cash at the gates. That issue was fully supported by 55 members of Cork County Council and Cork GAA have not responded to us yet.

"It is unbelievably insulting to this chamber and to the people elected that Cork GAA have not even responded to us,” he said.

Mr Moynihan said the GAA’s decision to go cashless is a huge issue in his constituency.

“It is a huge issue in Duhallow where I am from, where they can’t go into Páirc Uí Rinn or Páirc Uí Chaoimh or local games. Age Action Ireland have also raised this issue. They could at least respond to Cork County Council.”

The mayor of Co of Cork, Independent councillor Danny Collins, said the letter was sent and he “totally” agreed with Mr Moynihan.

“It is the courtesy to answer something which they haven’t done,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney.

“We should write to them again and get some answers. We are very dissatisfied with no answer.”

Labour Party councillor James Kennedy said “people are going to matches all their lives”, adding: “A lot of them are not tech savvy. It is not beyond the means whatsoever of Cork County Board to allow money to be taken.”