Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 08:58

Gardaí object to bail for man accused of robbing €400 from shop

The judge referred to the passage of time between the alleged offence and the objection to bail and he said he would grant him bail on the robbery charge.
Detective Garda Craig Peterson gave evidence at Cork District Court where 38-year-old Jonathan Hennessy of Heatherton, South Douglas Rod, Cork, was charged with carrying out a robbery of €400 in cash from the shop. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ objected to bail for a man accused of carrying out a robbery of Lotabeg Stores in Mayfield, as they feared that he might interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson gave evidence at Cork District Court where 38-year-old Jonathan Hennessy of Heatherton, South Douglas Rod, Cork, was charged with carrying out a robbery of €400 in cash from the shop.

Det Garda Peterson said that the alleged robbery was carried out just after 8.30pm on April 14.

“A man wearing black clothing and a surgical mask entered Lotabeg Stores and made his way behind the counter where there was a lone female employee,” Det Garda Peterson said.

It was alleged that the man had a plastic bag in one hand and a black-handled knife in the other hand and that he had grabbed a money bag containing €400 cash and ran away with it.

The woman working in the shop at the time followed him and CCTV was later analysed.

The detective said that the man who entered the shop and robbed the cash jumped over the wall of a garden to a private house and stayed there for some minutes before re-emerging.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, called the accused to give evidence in his own bail application and told him that the prosecution was concerned he would interfere with the witness in the shop.

Hennessy said: 

“I have never intimidated anybody in my life.”

Det Garda Peterson said that the accused was addicted to benzodiazepine tablets and diamorphine (heroin) and could not be relied upon to appear in court if given bail.

Judge John King referred to the passage of time between the alleged offence and the objection to bail and he said he would grant him bail on the robbery charge.

He required Hennessy to sign in daily at Anglesea Street Garda station, to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witness, and to stay away from Mayfield, in particular from Lotabeg Stores.

He is to reside at Heatherton on South Douglas Rd, surrender travel documents, and undertake not to apply for new ones.

He must also be contactable by mobile phone at all times to the gardaí.

Det Garda Peterson said a file was being prepared for the DPP.

Judge King adjourned the case until September 12 for that purpose and to allow time for the DPP to give directions.

