Cork dancers impress Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller

STUDENTS from a Cork ballet school had the chance to join forces with one of the world’s most controversial dance teachers for a masterclass that would have tested even the toughest performers.

Students from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance in Cork city impressed Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller so much she passed on a message from her team describing them "incredible dancers.”

It followed an intensive masterclass and audition workshop at the Cork International Hotel.

Despite achieving fame and fortune as one of the world’s most popular reality tv stars, Abby found herself serving 366 days behind bars for fraud in 2017.

Just a year later, the effects of Burkitt lymphoma -a rare and aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma identified during emergency back surgery - left her in a wheelchair.

Notwithstanding, the star has refused to let any of this hold her back and recently travelled to Cork for a tour of Ireland.

It comes 11 years after Dance Moms debut on Lifetime, which followed the training and careers of children in dance and showbusiness under Abby’s guidance.

Sharon Manning, who runs the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance with her daughter Karina, said Abby’s teaching style left some of the students taken aback.

“At one stage she handed them a microphone and told them to sing a song. They were confused at first because this was a dance class. However, she was trying to emphasise that in an audition you could be asked to do anything so it’s important to always be prepared.”

Dance Moms has been a source of intrigue for Sharon and her daughter since it exploded onto television screens more than 10 years ago.

“It's like another world. Technically the girls are brilliant but many of them are home-schooled and doing several classes a day which explains why they are at the level they are at.”

Abby was impressed and extremely complimentary of the group.

“She passed on a message saying that the girls were incredible and that meant so much to us. At first, I think there were a few who thought she might shout at them like on the show but she was absolutely brilliant.”