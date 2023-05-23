Cork school recognised at tech competition for app idea 

Students from a secondary school in Cork have been recognised at a tech competition for their innovative app idea aimed at making driving safer.

Schools around the country competed in this year’s AWS GetIT competition and Bishopstown Community School was announced as a runner-up at the final in Dublin on Friday.

AWS GetIT is a fully funded education programme and competition designed to inspire 12-14-year-old students, especially girls, to consider a future in STEM.

After completing the programme curriculum, schools can submit a student app idea for consideration in a countrywide AWS GetIT competition.

'Focus' by Bishopstown Community School was one of the app ideas to make it to the final.

"Our app Focus is aimed at making driving safer," students involved in the project explained.

"It is a known fact that drivers continue to use their mobile phones while driving despite warnings of the dangers such as penalty points.

"We are aiming to make driving safer by offering an app that will be in the hands of the driver so that they do not need to lose focus and concentration while driving."