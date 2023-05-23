Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 14:43

Cork school recognised at tech competition for app idea 

Schools around the country competed in this year’s AWS GetIT competition and Bishopstown Community School was announced as a runner-up at the final in Dublin on Friday.
Cork school recognised at tech competition for app idea 

Students from Bishopstown Community School with their teacher Kate Hodgins at the final of AWS GetIT in AWS, Dublin.

Amy Nolan

Students from a secondary school in Cork have been recognised at a tech competition for their innovative app idea aimed at making driving safer. 

Schools around the country competed in this year’s AWS GetIT competition and Bishopstown Community School was announced as a runner-up at the final in Dublin on Friday.

AWS GetIT is a fully funded education programme and competition designed to inspire 12-14-year-old students, especially girls, to consider a future in STEM.

After completing the programme curriculum, schools can submit a student app idea for consideration in a countrywide AWS GetIT competition.

'Focus' by Bishopstown Community School was one of the app ideas to make it to the final.

"Our app Focus is aimed at making driving safer," students involved in the project explained.

"It is a known fact that drivers continue to use their mobile phones while driving despite warnings of the dangers such as penalty points. 

"We are aiming to make driving safer by offering an app that will be in the hands of the driver so that they do not need to lose focus and concentration while driving."

Read More

Scoil Bernadette students win in Big Idea competition

More in this section

TII committed to providing funds for Charleville relief road TII committed to providing funds for Charleville relief road
Cork campaigner challenges District Court ruling regarding social media use  Cork campaigner challenges District Court ruling regarding social media use 
€63k of cocaine and cannabis found in container at Centre Park Rd €63k of cocaine and cannabis found in container at Centre Park Rd
cork education
<p>Temperatures are expected to increase from tomorrow with Munster set to experience the warmest conditions, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork weather: Temperatures expected to increase this week as sunny weather looks set to last

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more