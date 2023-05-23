Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 10:47

Cork weather: Temperatures expected to increase this week as sunny weather looks set to last

The national outlook for the remainder of the week states that conditions will stay generally dry and settled with “good sunny spells and above average temperatures”.
Temperatures are expected to increase from tomorrow with Munster set to experience the warmest conditions, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Temperatures are expected to increase from tomorrow with Munster set to experience the warmest conditions, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures today will reach 15 to 18 degrees, but this will increase to highs of up to 20 degrees tomorrow.

On Thursday, temperatures will increase further and it will be warmest in Munster with highs of up to 21 degrees.

Friday will also be dry and sunny with maximum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to increase again slightly at the weekend, reaching about 18 to 22 degrees on Saturday and around the same on Sunday.

According to the national forecaster, early indications are that high pressure will continue to dominate for the early days of next week, keeping conditions generally dry and settled.

