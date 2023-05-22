€63k of cocaine and cannabis found in container at Centre Park Rd

A man has been jailed after around €63,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was found in a shipping container at Centre Park Rd in Cork City.

The container was leased in a false name by the 32-year-old defendant in an attempt to put distance between himself and the stash.

Roy O’Herlihy of 32A Sober Lane, Sullivan’s Quay, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where he confessed to money laundering and drug dealing.

O’Herlihy was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, with the last six months suspended, by Judge Catherine Staines.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to having drugs for sale or supply at New Park, Centre Park Rd, Cork, on June 9, 2021.

He also admitted having €2,310 in cash, the proceeds of crime, on the same occasion.

A container on Centre Park Rd was the focus of the Garda search on the occasion.

“Gardaí went to the container and found Roy O’Herlihy and another person were on the premises,” said Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan.

“A large quantity of cannabis was found in a cabinet within the container.

“When interviewed, he did answer but tried to distance himself from the drugs. He was, on the whole, uncooperative.”

However, the lease for the container had a contact phone number which was the defendant’s number.

When he leased the container, he said it would be used for dismantled car parts. However, when it was searched, the only things in the container were a single bumper and the cabinet containing the drugs.

He later told gardaí he had a €10,000 drugs debt at the time. The drugs found in the cabinet consisted of over €58,500 of cannabis and €4,600 of cocaine.

The defendant had addresses at Sober Lane and Bakers Rd at the time of the drugs crime.

“I would say this was an operation he had organised, signed up under a false name for the leasing of a container to avoid detection,” said Det Garda O’Sullivan.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said the accused worked for most of his adult life but became homeless for a lengthy period of time.

“He wants to do addiction studies so that he can help others,” said Mr Boyle.

“He wants to divert others from the situation in which he unfortunately finds himself.”

Judge Staines noted that the total value of drugs amounted to over €63,000.

“Det. Garda O’Sullivan confirms you (the accused) have no trappings of wealth.

"But this was organised. You were quite seriously involved to that extent. You do have previous for possession of drugs.

“You were an addict and owed a large drug debt. You attended a drug addiction course in prison. You completed course in psychology and trauma seminars. You have a good work history,” Judge Staines said.

A sentence of three years was imposed with the last six months suspended and the sentence was backdated to February 1 when he went into custody.

A money-laundering offence in relation to €2,310 cash found in his possession was taken into consideration by the judge.