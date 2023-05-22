Hopes that decisions on undocumented people ‘will issue without delay’

The scheme opened on January 31 last year and closed on July 31, with 6,548 applications submitted in respect of 8,311 people.
The scheme was designed to give long-term undocumented people, without permission to remain in the State, the chance to regularise their status, access the labour market, and begin their path to citizenship. Some of those who first applied for the scheme soon after applications opened are yet to receive a decision from the Department of Justice.
Speaking to, a man aged 27, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he made his application in February last year, submitting all required documents and proof of being well integrated into his local community in Cork.
He has yet to hear back from the department and described as “concerning” the 15-month wait. “A lot of people have been waiting for a long time and [the department] should provide a timeline or at least let people know what’s going on with their application,” he said.
- Applicants may contact the helpdesk, undocumentedhelp@justice.ie