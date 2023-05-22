Hopes that decisions on undocumented people ‘will issue without delay’

CONCERNS have been raised locally about delays being experienced by some applicants to the Regularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants scheme.

The scheme opened on January 31 last year and closed on July 31, with 6,548 applications submitted in respect of 8,311 people.

The scheme was designed to give long-term undocumented people, without permission to remain in the State, the chance to regularise their status, access the labour market, and begin their path to citizenship. Some of those who first applied for the scheme soon after applications opened are yet to receive a decision from the Department of Justice.

Speaking to The Echo, a man aged 27, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he made his application in February last year, submitting all required documents and proof of being well integrated into his local community in Cork.

He has yet to hear back from the department and described as “concerning” the 15-month wait. “A lot of people have been waiting for a long time and [the department] should provide a timeline or at least let people know what’s going on with their application,” he said.

“There are people who applied to the scheme much later than others who have already got their answers before those who applied to the scheme much earlier. So, they are concerned about why it’s taking so long, since the department is saying that 80% of applications have been processed.

“I think the department needs to provide a way for people with questions in relation to their application to contact them. Some people are very stressed. People want to start their future and start their jobs. They want to work. They want to make their life better because this is stopping them from progressing in their life.”

The department confirmed to The Echo that, as of May 2, 80% of applications made to the scheme had been processed, with a total of 4,408 (67%) applications granted and 729 (11%) applications refused. Some 106 (2%) applications have been withdrawn by applicants for various reasons.

These applications equate to 6,711 people of which 5,725 people were granted permission, 870 people were refused, and 116 people withdrew from the process.

“It is not possible to provide a definitive timeframe for when the outstanding applications will be finalised,” said a spokesperson.

“The remainder of applications continue to be processed and processing times vary depending on the complexity of the application, whether it is a single or family application, the supporting documentation, and the vetting process with An Garda Síochána. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application as soon as is possible.”

Manager at Nasc, the migrant and refugee rights advocacy service, Brian Collins said: “A lack of communication around migration status can be extremely distressing for applicants, many of whom have spent years building a life here and integrating into their local community in Ireland.

“We were very encouraged by the Government’s introduction of the scheme. It provided an important opportunity for people to apply for legal residency, which, if successful, would allow them to work here legally and move on with their lives in Ireland.

“We understand that approximately 80% of applications have been processed thus far.

“However, there are a considerable number of people still waiting for a decision on their application, with all of the uncertainty that comes with that.

“We are hopeful that these decisions will issue without delay, and in the meantime, we hope that the relevant unit will communicate any updates to our own clients and other applicants around the country as soon as possible.”

Applicants may contact the helpdesk, undocumentedhelp@justice.ie