Boy (13) dies after tractor he was driving overturns

A 13-year-old boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle traffic collision on Saturday.

Shortly after 8:15pm, Gardai and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a road at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away on Sunday.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.