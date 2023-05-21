Two juveniles charged with multiple offences in Cork including serious assault on teenager 

Two juveniles have been charged with a string of offences including a serious assault on one teenager, as well as harassment and intimidation.

Four people in total appeared before a recent sitting at Bandon District Court in relation to a number of alleged incidents and all were released on bail subject to strict conditions, including that they do not associate with each other and that they do not contact the alleged injured parties or their families.

They must also stay away from a shopping centre and a playground and are also prohibited from loitering in their town.

Judge John King heard that a male juvenile who faces 21 charges was arrested last Thursday morning. Those charges include a serious assault on a young person as well as harassment and intimidation. He was released on his own bail bond of €50 to appear before the court again next month, subject to adhering to strict bail conditions which include a curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Another juvenile also arrested on Thursday morning faces 17 charges. He too was released on bail to appear again before the court next month, subject to conditions which include staying away from other named individuals, specific places in the town and observing a curfew.

An older male was also before the court on two charges, including a serious assault, and released on bail on similar conditions, bar the curfew, on his own bond to €400 to appear again before the court next month.

In his case, the Director of Public Prosecutions has indicated summary disposal of the charges against him in the district court on a guilty plea only. He was released on bail on his own bond of €400.

A woman related to one of the juveniles was also brought before the court on one charge and must also adhere to bail conditions, on her own bond of €300, and will return before the court next month.

The court heard there were “serious charges” and Judge John King said at the next scheduled appearance by the defendants the issue of jurisdiction would be decided. It is alleged the charges involve ongoing intimidation and harassment, threatening behaviour and a violent assault.