Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 10:15

Woman, 21, dies after being hit by garda car 

The fatal road traffic collision occurred in Buncrana in the early hours of the morning. 
A gardaí spokesperson said the scene remains closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place. Stock image 

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman has died after being stuck by a garda patrol car in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, at 3.15am on Sunday.

A female pedestrian, 21, was struck by a patrol car. Her body remains at scene.

Nobody else was injured during the collision.

A gardaí spokesperson said the scene remains closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The incident has also been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

