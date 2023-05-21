Pictures: Cork school showcases photography skills

TRANSITION year students from a Cork city secondary school held a successful photography exhibition at their school recently.

Some 130 photographs from Coláiste Éamann Rís students were on display in their school grounds which was the culmination of a photography course the pupils participated in during the academic year.

Ann Piggott taught the students photography during the year.

“I teach maths, current affairs, photography, and environmental studies which meant a litter pick on a Wednesday morning. I had them twice a week. I had two hours a week with each class. They rotated every second six weeks. We have 109 Transition Year students,” she said.

Ms Piggott said the photographs that were on display were of high quality.

Ty students Justin McCarthy and Hubert Sawicki with their prints of Rome and Paris at the official opening. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The pictures were taken during the school year by the students, and they were brilliant. They were taken both during class time and they also took them themselves when they were out and about.

Cllr Derry Canty, Deputising for the Lord Mayor receives a presentation of a framed print taken by Lisa Repas. Pic: Larry Cummins

"The students benefitted so much from this class. I tried to take them out as much as possible. I would take them to the Lough, little backstreets in the city and Ballyphehane Park. They really enjoyed the year.

“There was no theme. The pictures were all size A4, printed off on photopaper and framed. We had black and white pictures. We had some that were filtered that looked like paintings. We had lots of colourful pictures with flowers and sunsets. One picture featured a close-up portrait of a bee. We have a lot of international students.

Ann Piggott, teacher, Joe Kelly, President, Cork Council of Trade Unions, who was presented with a framed photo of the city quays, taken by Aylin Kasap. Pic: Larry Cummins

"We have students from Italy, Spain, Germany, and they would have included pictures from their hometowns. We also have students from Ukraine, and they included photographs from Ukraine and Poland,” she added.

TY students Rhys Forde, Hayden Hayes and Luke Aibangee with their framed photos. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The students also brought along their family members to the photo exhibition,” said Ms Piggott.

“It was a lovely evening. Teachers were there. Cllr Derry Canty who deputised for the Lord Mayor and Joe Kelly the President Cork Council of Trade Unions both made speeches.”