Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 08:00

Pictures: Cork school showcases photography skills

Some 130 photographs from Coláiste Éamann Rís students were on display in their school grounds which was the culmination of a photography course the pupils participated in during the academic year
Pictures: Cork school showcases photography skills

TY students Fionn Sheehan, Beatriz Amieiro de Castro, CosimoDe Matteis and Alex Von der Marwitz with their photos on display. Pic: Larry Cummins

John Bohane

TRANSITION year students from a Cork city secondary school held a successful photography exhibition at their school recently.

Some 130 photographs from Coláiste Éamann Rís students were on display in their school grounds which was the culmination of a photography course the pupils participated in during the academic year.

Ann Piggott taught the students photography during the year. 

“I teach maths, current affairs, photography, and environmental studies which meant a litter pick on a Wednesday morning. I had them twice a week. I had two hours a week with each class. They rotated every second six weeks. We have 109 Transition Year students,” she said.

Ms Piggott said the photographs that were on display were of high quality. 

Ty students Justin McCarthy and Hubert Sawicki with their prints of Rome and Paris at the official opening. Pic: Larry Cummins
Ty students Justin McCarthy and Hubert Sawicki with their prints of Rome and Paris at the official opening. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The pictures were taken during the school year by the students, and they were brilliant. They were taken both during class time and they also took them themselves when they were out and about. 

Cllr Derry Canty, Deputising for the Lord Mayor receives a presentation of a framed print taken by Lisa Repas. Pic: Larry Cummins
Cllr Derry Canty, Deputising for the Lord Mayor receives a presentation of a framed print taken by Lisa Repas. Pic: Larry Cummins

"The students benefitted so much from this class. I tried to take them out as much as possible. I would take them to the Lough, little backstreets in the city and Ballyphehane Park. They really enjoyed the year.

“There was no theme. The pictures were all size A4, printed off on photopaper and framed. We had black and white pictures. We had some that were filtered that looked like paintings. We had lots of colourful pictures with flowers and sunsets. One picture featured a close-up portrait of a bee. We have a lot of international students. 

Ann Piggott, teacher, Joe Kelly, President, Cork Council of Trade Unions, who was presented with a framed photo of the city quays, taken by Aylin Kasap. Pic: Larry Cummins
Ann Piggott, teacher, Joe Kelly, President, Cork Council of Trade Unions, who was presented with a framed photo of the city quays, taken by Aylin Kasap. Pic: Larry Cummins

"We have students from Italy, Spain, Germany, and they would have included pictures from their hometowns. We also have students from Ukraine, and they included photographs from Ukraine and Poland,” she added.

TY students Rhys Forde, Hayden Hayes and Luke Aibangee with their framed photos. Pic: Larry Cummins
TY students Rhys Forde, Hayden Hayes and Luke Aibangee with their framed photos. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The students also brought along their family members to the photo exhibition,” said Ms Piggott. 

“It was a lovely evening. Teachers were there. Cllr Derry Canty who deputised for the Lord Mayor and Joe Kelly the President Cork Council of Trade Unions both made speeches.” 

Read More

Cork school links up with builder to provide apprenticeship opportunities for students 

More in this section

'A great servant to Cobh': Tributes to former Cork county councillor after his passing 'A great servant to Cobh': Tributes to former Cork county councillor after his passing
Public reminded to have their say on proposed upgrade of East Cork railway line Oral hearing to take place into Cork to Midleton rail track plans
Cork County Council 'did not commit' financial input into scrapped Glanmire centre of soccer excellence Cork County Council 'did not commit' financial input into scrapped Glanmire centre of soccer excellence
cork schoolscork education
Cork man who grew up loving Star Wars achieves dream as writer on Disney Plus episode of franchise

Cork man who grew up loving Star Wars achieves dream as writer on Disney Plus episode of franchise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more