Man had imitation gun, €8k in cash while driving through Cork city

A Lithuanian man driving through Cork City with an imitation revolver, €8,000 in cash, and a knife gave gardaí no explanation for why he was in the city, other than that he was meeting his girlfriend.

Paulius Rinkunas, of The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Catherine Staines to 18 months.

The judge said that one of the aggravating factors was that Rinkunas had a previous conviction for having an imitation firearm in Lithuania and another for assault.

Judge Staines imposed a sentence of two years, with the last six months suspended.

Defence solicitor, Donal O’Sullivan, said of the defendant’s initial encounter with gardaí, “He seemed a bit bemused by it all.”

Detective Garda Keving Hastings said, “I don’t think he realised the gravity of the situation.”

Det Garda Hastings charged the 32-year-old with offences that occurred on November 21, 2022 at Clontarf Bridge, namely being in possession of €8,170 cash, knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct, having a realistic imitation firearm, and having a knife.

"All of these items were concealed in compartments of the boot of the Mercedes.

The detective said the accused had been in Ireland since last summer, until he was caught on November 21, and that he did not draw social welfare, did not have a PPS number, and there was no indication that he had been working.

“He said to us that nobody should be concerned about the knife in public, that it was only a kitchen knife. He had no reason for being in Cork City or who he was going to meet.

"Gardaí believe that Paulius Rinkunas was in the vicinity engaged in criminal activity,” Det Garda Hastings testified.