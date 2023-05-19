Cork motorist who crashed car on way home from pub and injured woman jailed

A Bantry motorist who crashed in Dunmanway on his way home from the pub and caused serious injuries to a woman on Castle Street has been jailed for 18 months.

Garda Colette Twomey gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of the investigation into the offence of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman at Castle Street, Dunmanway, County Cork, just after midnight on Feb 21 2022.

The injured party was standing behind her parked car at Castle Street when a car driven by Michael Leonard, 39, of Bromourneen, Bantry, County Cork, crashed and forced her parked car backwards, colliding with her and causing her serious injuries.

“The last thing she remembers is being on the footpath in a dazed condition… She leaned up against a wall and had a deep cut to her forehead. She was taken to Cork University Hospital,” Garda Twomey said.

The accused later admitted parking his van on Castle Street in Dunmanway where he had three or four pints of lager in one pub and another pint in a second pub.

He told gardaí he drove his van towards Drimoleague and that approaching the end of Castle Street his vehicle collided with something but he did not know what he had struck. He also said he struck his own head in the collision.

The defendant told gardaí he panicked, put his van into reverse and drove off.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the last two year suspended. She also disqualified him from driving for six years.