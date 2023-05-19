Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 08:28

Cork southside area facing Monday water and traffic disruptions

Mains repairs works may cause supply water supply disruptions to parts of Cork’s southside on Monday, with a traffic management system in place throughout the works, Uisce Éireann has said.
Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062851.

Uisce Éireann has said the area in Cork’s southside can expect water and traffic disruption on Monday morning and lunchtime.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the mains repairs works are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on Monday 22 May.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in the Wilton area of Cork city.

According to Uisce Éireann, the area affected by the mains repair works will include Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Summerstown Drive and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

