Gardaí continuing to investigate discovery of baby’s skeletal remains

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate the discovery of a baby’s skeletal remains in Killeagh last September, a spokesperson has said.

The discovery of the infant’s remains occurred last September when gardaí from Midleton went to an area of open ground in Killeagh following what a spokesperson at the time described as “receipt of information”.

The spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is following a definite line of enquiry.”

Now, responding to a query from The Echo, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí at Midleton continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in Killeagh, Co Cork, on September 23, 2022.

“There is no further information available at this time.”

The precise circumstances leading to the discovery of the baby’s remains have not been released by gardaí, and no appeal for information from the public has ever been issued by An Garda Síochána.

An autopsy was carried out at the time, and gardaí engaged a forensic anthropologist in a bid to establish how long the remains had been in the area and the baby’s age.

Gardaí have not revealed the direction of their investigation or whether the baby’s body has been laid to rest.

Early on in the investigation into the Killeagh discovery, An Garda Síochána ruled out any connection between the discovery of the baby’s remains and the discovery of the body of an elderly woman on a disused railway line in Midleton in January of 2021.

The discovery of the woman’s remains, which occurred at the Shanty Gate, 3km from Midleton, was made by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

The remains found on the disused rail line in 2021 were described as those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death, who was believed to have been between 5ft and 5ft 2in in height, with a large frame.

She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50in in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby. A crucifix and other items found close to the woman’s remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

It is understood that a number of people volunteered DNA for testing, but no link was found between them and the woman’s remains.