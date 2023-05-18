Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 20:40

UK-based Cork architect jailed for sexual assault in Cork city two decades ago

The defendant was convicted by a jury, on a 10-2 majority decision, after he denied the crime, which happened approximately 21 years ago in Cork city.
Jonathan O’Regan, who is now aged 41, was sentenced to three years in prison, with the last six months suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

A Cork architect based in the UK has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting a nine- or ten-year-old girl in the city when he was aged 19 or 20.

The injured party said in her victim impact statement: “Living with this is like a cloud that is always there but other times that cloud can rain heavily or become a storm. 

"Those days are days of complete struggle, hardship and misery.

“Jonathan O’Regan did not plead guilty and has put me through this trial. The trial has retraumatised me in ways I never thought imaginable. It has been the most challenging and painful few weeks of my life. I still feel physically unwell because of the turmoil of the trial.

It felt like an out-of-body experience where I was just barely existing and not living, and paralysed with fear.

“Listening to him lie and, at times twist the truth to suit his narrative was mental torture. Along with dealing with the last 20 years of trauma he has caused me, I feel he has added a new layer of trauma and another thing to deal with.

“Many times, I have felt like dropping this case because of the pain and anguish the entire process caused but somewhere I found the courage to continue and look for justice. He has done this to me and affected me as a child, teenager and an adult.

“I now stand here as a survivor who has achieved justice and I am now taking the power and control back to fulfil my life with the happiness that I deserve.”

The woman indicated that she wanted him to be identified in coverage of the case.

Judge Catherine Staines referred to the sexual assault carried out by the accused as consisting of asking the child to sit on the floor and take down her pants as he rubbed her vagina with his fingers when she was around 9/10 and he was 19/20.

Sergeant Dave Noonan said O’Regan has been resident in the UK for a number of years with his wife and child.

Jane Hyland, senior counsel, presented character evidence from family and friends of O’Regan.

Ms Hyland said he was an architect and also studied astrophysics and worked in meteorology.

Judge Staines read the many character references and said: “They say that, since 2002 he has behaved in an exemplary manner towards his family and friends, who refer to his kindness and his willingness to help others.”

As well as being sentenced for the sexual assault, O’Regan’s name will go on the Sex Offenders Register.

