Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 07:00

Cork County Council announces return of art education project for primary schools

The scheme will provide four schools with the opportunity to become temporary custodians of the Council’s County Art Collection, engaging in a managed programme facilitated by a professional artist
Cork County Council announces return of art education project for primary schools

Peggy and Donnacha Mitchell-Hehir and Hugo Coll, participate in FrameWorks, a classroom-based education programme aimed at primary school children in Cork County, facilitated by a professional artist. Picture: Anna Groniecka

Eoin Kelleher

CORK County Council has announced the return of FrameWorks, a classroom-based art education project aimed at primary school children across the County.

The scheme will provide four schools with the opportunity to become temporary custodians of the Council’s County Art Collection, engaging in a managed programme facilitated by a professional artist.

Cork County Council has a substantial collection of visual art. The civic collection includes works in various media including painting, drawing, print, photography, video and small-scale three-dimensional work created by emerging and established artists, many of whom are living and working in Cork County.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins, commented on the programme, saying, “this is an excellent opportunity for young people in Cork County to engage with contemporary visual art and to explore their own creativity in the classroom.

“The Council’s Art Collection is a valuable asset, and we are delighted to be able to make it available to schools through this programme. We look forward to seeing the collaborative artworks created by participating schools presented as part of next year’s Cruinniú na nÓg celebrations.”

The FrameWorks programme aims to support the curriculum and provide schools with the opportunity to engage with a visual artist. By providing an enjoyable opportunity to engage in a creative activity supported by a professional arts facilitator, the programme will support the child’s development and foster their appreciation of contemporary visual art.

The programme, funded by Creative Ireland, will select a school in each of the county’s administrative areas and one school from the county’s two Gaeltacht areas.

  • Application forms and further details available through Cork County Council’s Arts Service at Creative.Ireland@corkcoco.ie (Applications to be submitted no later than 3pm, Friday, June 9).

Read More

'I was in the hospital for 7 months waiting for the heart transplant and it never happened': Cobh man to appear on TV show

More in this section

Garda Checkpoint Motorbike driver who struck garda with bike in Cork jailed and banned from driving
gavel Jail for Cork man who assaulted teenager with a claw-hanmer
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob Suspended sentence for Cork man who shared cannabis with friends
cork county councilcork arts
<p>A man threatened to burn his partner’s home with her in it and also told her that he would throw acid in her face – but now he claims he would never carry out the threats.</p>

Man told partner he would burn her home and throw acid in her face 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more