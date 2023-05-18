Cork County Council announces return of art education project for primary schools

CORK County Council has announced the return of FrameWorks, a classroom-based art education project aimed at primary school children across the County.

The scheme will provide four schools with the opportunity to become temporary custodians of the Council’s County Art Collection, engaging in a managed programme facilitated by a professional artist.

Cork County Council has a substantial collection of visual art. The civic collection includes works in various media including painting, drawing, print, photography, video and small-scale three-dimensional work created by emerging and established artists, many of whom are living and working in Cork County.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins, commented on the programme, saying, “this is an excellent opportunity for young people in Cork County to engage with contemporary visual art and to explore their own creativity in the classroom.

“The Council’s Art Collection is a valuable asset, and we are delighted to be able to make it available to schools through this programme. We look forward to seeing the collaborative artworks created by participating schools presented as part of next year’s Cruinniú na nÓg celebrations.”

The FrameWorks programme aims to support the curriculum and provide schools with the opportunity to engage with a visual artist. By providing an enjoyable opportunity to engage in a creative activity supported by a professional arts facilitator, the programme will support the child’s development and foster their appreciation of contemporary visual art.

The programme, funded by Creative Ireland, will select a school in each of the county’s administrative areas and one school from the county’s two Gaeltacht areas.