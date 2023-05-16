Macroom Garda Station will be ‘headquarters for all of Cork’ says TD as funding approved

FUNDING has been approved for a long-awaited Garda regional headquarters in Macroom, with construction expected to begin next year.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan welcomed the decision to speed up construction of the Garda regional headquarters in the Cork town.

The Government confirmed today that approval has been granted for the development of new Garda stations in Macroom and Clonmel, through direct exchequer funding.

Mr Moynihan said, “I’m delighted that Macroom Garda station has been given the go-ahead to proceed.

“It’s especially important as the Macroom station will be the new regional headquarters for An Garda Síochána.”

A family-court complex at Hammond Lane in Dublin is to proceed as a standalone Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.

Mr Moynihan said: “The decision to separate the development of the Garda station from the slower-moving Hammond Lane complex in Dublin means the Macroom site can progress faster. This will help speed up construction of this important project.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said: “I know that An Garda Síochána and the local communities of Macroom and Clonmel and the wider surrounds have long been eager to see progress on the development of both of these Garda stations and I am delighted to say that today’s announcement will help speed up the delivery of these vital projects.

“By decoupling these projects from the Justice PPP project and using traditional exchequer funding, it is estimated that these Garda stations will be delivered quicker.

Aindrias Moynihan TD.

“I know their completion will be a priority for the Office of Public Works working closely with An Garda Síochána. This continues a period of significant investment in An Garda Síochána. I look forward to visiting both stations over the coming weeks,” said Mr Harris.

Mr Moynihan last month called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “urgently” advance the regional Garda HQ in Macroom. Planning permission was granted in 2021.

“I’ve raised this matter on numerous occasions in an effort to progress the project, most recently in the Dáil last month when I urged the Taoiseach to prioritise the development of the site without delay,” he added.

“A new policing model has been rolled out in many parts of the country and is now being rolled out in Cork county. But a very obvious part of that policing model was missing for Cork because the Macroom site was not being advanced. Thankfully that is set to change due to exchequer funding.

“It’s very positive news. It’s bringing that new station a step closer. It’s a big milestone.”

Tendering is set to get under way soon, and building may start next year.

“You’re looking at a headquarters for all of Cork, with additional gardaí, services, and supports staff,” said Mr Moynihan.