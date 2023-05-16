Two new routes from Cork Airport to begin on June Bank Holiday weekend

Ryanair's brand-new routes from Cork Airport to Seville and La Rochelle are due to take off for the first time this June bank holiday weekend (June 1 and 4 respectively).

It is part of the airline’s biggest ever Summer ’23 schedule.

This summer, Ryanair will operate over 270 weekly flights across 29 routes to/from Cork Airport, including these new sunshine destinations – Seville and La Rochelle – offering southern customers/visitors unbeatable choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer holidays while driving invaluable inbound tourism too.

Ryanair’s unrivalled growth at Cork Airport is underpinned by the airline’s three based aircraft, representing a $300m investment and supporting over 1,300 jobs, and is driven by Cork Airport’s long-term commitment to maintain competitive airport charges, providing the cost certainty for airlines to invest and grow in the region.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is delighted to operate our first flights from Cork Airport to Seville in Spain and La Rochelle in France this June bank holiday weekend as part of our biggest ever Summer ’23 schedule.

"These two exciting new routes to Seville and La Rochelle add to our 27 routes currently operating to/from Cork Airport this Summer, including our new Venice and Rome routes, offering our customers in the south of Ireland even more choice and at the lowest fares when booking their Summer ’23 getaways.

"We look forward to welcoming even more customers onboard our flights to/from Cork this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for Ireland.”

Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport added: “These two new Ryanair destinations will offer even more choice for passengers from across the South of Ireland when booking a summer getaway.

"Seville, the capital city of the Andalucía region in southern Spain is known for its stunning architecture, authentic Spanish cuisine, and rich history. La Rochelle, on the France’s idyllic western coastline is a thriving maritime city, located in the splendid surrounds of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. With its picturesque harbour, charming old town and lively street cafes, La Rochelle is a city that is both elegant and vibrant.

"This year, Cork Airport will serve over 2.6 million passengers, thanks to Ryanair’s continued commitment to Cork Airport and the expansion of their network with the addition of these two fantastic new routes.”