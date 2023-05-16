Cork encouraged to hit the dancefloor with dance open night

A Cork dance group are encouraging Leesiders to get their dancing shoes on with a dance open night.

The Tribe Dance Academy are running an open night, during which you can try out the three different dance styles they offer: salsa, bachata and kizomba.

The Academy, based in Cork city, would love everyone to take to the dancefloor and gain from the benefits of attending a social dance class.

The class is a great way to get active, have fun and make friends while doing so.

The open night takes place on Wednesday, May 17 at the Middle Parish Community Centre on 7 Grattan Street.

There will be three classes running back-to-back: salsa, then bachata and finally kizomba.

Things kick off at 7pm but it’s recommended to arrive early for registration.

Come alone or bring some friends. No partner is needed!

Sign up online using any of The Tribe social media pages here or simply show up and register on the night.

The Tribe Dance Academy recommend that all those who have an interest in their classes to take this chance to bring all the wonderful benefits of dancing into your life.