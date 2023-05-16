Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 11:10

Man injured in Wilton shooting to be released from hospital

Members of An Garda Siochana attend the scene of a shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork City, after a man was shot in the early hours of Friday morning between 5 and 5:45am. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

James Cox & John Bohane

The man shot in Cork city last Friday is to be released from hospital in the coming days.

The 42-year-old was shot while walking to his car at Wilton Manor at around 5am in the morning.

The incident occurred as the man was walking to his car close to Wilton Manor apartments, which are located across the road from the Wilton Shopping Centre and the Wilton roundabout.

It is understood he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

It is understood that the man, who is originally from the Blarney Street area of Cork’s northside, was shot in the abdomen but managed to get to his car and drove himself to the emergency department of the nearby Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he collapsed before being rushed into surgery.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who saw a silver saloon that that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas between 4:45am and 5.45am on Friday, May 12.

"It’s understood this car then travelled in the direction of Bishoptown. Anyone with video footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Water and traffic disruptions in busy Cork town today

READ NOW

Echo 130Echo 130

