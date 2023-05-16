Water and traffic disruptions in busy Cork town today

Essential works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in a busy Cork town today, Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said valve installation works, part of its ongoing National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from midday until 4pm in the busy Cork town on Tuesday 16 May.

The company said the works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in supply disruptions to Church Road, Carrigaline and surrounding areas in Co Cork, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on the works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference COR00062557.