Man sentenced after gardaí seized €12k worth of cocaine at house

Gardaí seized almost €12,000 worth of cocaine at a house on Blarney Street and three months later the same culprit was caught with another smaller stash of cocaine.
John Murray was sentenced by Judge Dara Hayes to a total sentence of four-and-a-half years with the last two years suspended.
Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he carried out a search at a house off Blarney Street, where John Murray was living on May 25 2021.
In the course of the search cocaine worth almost €12,000 and cannabis worth around €400 were found, together with €600 cash.
John Murray, who is in his 30s, made admissions that the cash was the proceeds of drug-dealing. He said the cannabis was his own for his own use. And he said he was holding the cocaine for an un-named person to clear a drugs debt.
On August 17 of the same year Garda Rory Fogarty saw Murray in a car parked at Blarney Street at a time when he was on bail for the June offence. He had €850 worth of cocaine that day.
Again he had a smaller amount of cannabis for his own use.
His previous convictions included four for drug-dealing and eight for having drugs for his own use.
Judge Hayes, said, following defence submissions from defence barrister, Alison McCarthy: “I accept he has taken steps now to put his life in order, ceasing drug use and gaining employment.”