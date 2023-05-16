Man sentenced after gardaí seized €12k worth of cocaine at house

Gardaí seized almost €12,000 worth of cocaine at a house on Blarney Street and three months later the same culprit was caught with another smaller stash of cocaine.

John Murray was sentenced by Judge Dara Hayes to a total sentence of four-and-a-half years with the last two years suspended.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he carried out a search at a house off Blarney Street, where John Murray was living on May 25 2021.

In the course of the search cocaine worth almost €12,000 and cannabis worth around €400 were found, together with €600 cash.

John Murray, who is in his 30s, made admissions that the cash was the proceeds of drug-dealing. He said the cannabis was his own for his own use. And he said he was holding the cocaine for an un-named person to clear a drugs debt.

“He said he was a very small cog in the wheel,” Det Sgt O’Sullivan said.

On August 17 of the same year Garda Rory Fogarty saw Murray in a car parked at Blarney Street at a time when he was on bail for the June offence. He had €850 worth of cocaine that day.

Again he had a smaller amount of cannabis for his own use.

“He had been an addict for years. He has not come to attention recently,” the detective added.

His previous convictions included four for drug-dealing and eight for having drugs for his own use.

Judge Hayes, said, following defence submissions from defence barrister, Alison McCarthy: “I accept he has taken steps now to put his life in order, ceasing drug use and gaining employment.”