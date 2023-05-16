Man admits to having €700k stash of cannabis in Cork

A 49-year-old man has confessed to having a €700,000 stash of cannabis on Bandon Rd in Cork last September.

Eugene Barrett with an address at an apartment at Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Rd, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He affirmed a signed plea of guilty to the charge against him, possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Rd, Cork, for sale or supply to others at a time when the street value of the drugs exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

De. Garda Eoin O’Toole testified in the course of his original objection to bail at Cork District Court that this was a joint Garda and customs operation. He objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charge, and that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det Garda O’Toole said.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing in the case until June 12 and the accused was remanded in custody until then.

It is anticipated that the background circumstances that gave rise to the large drugs seizure will be outlined at the sentencing hearing next month.