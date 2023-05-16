Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 07:08

Man admits to having €700k stash of cannabis in Cork

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det. Garda O’Toole said.
Man admits to having €700k stash of cannabis in Cork

Eugene Barrett with an address at an apartment at Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

A 49-year-old man has confessed to having a €700,000 stash of cannabis on Bandon Rd in Cork last September.

Eugene Barrett with an address at an apartment at Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Rd, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He affirmed a signed plea of guilty to the charge against him, possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Rd, Cork, for sale or supply to others at a time when the street value of the drugs exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

De. Garda Eoin O’Toole testified in the course of his original objection to bail at Cork District Court that this was a joint Garda and customs operation. He objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charge, and that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det Garda O’Toole said.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing in the case until June 12 and the accused was remanded in custody until then.

It is anticipated that the background circumstances that gave rise to the large drugs seizure will be outlined at the sentencing hearing next month.

More in this section

Garda stock Elderly woman killed in Cork road traffic collision
Staffing and safety issues to be addressed before Camden Fort Meagher can reopen, says Council Staffing and safety issues to be addressed before Camden Fort Meagher can reopen, says Council
wooden judge on book on the desk Man who sexually assaulted woman on streets of Cork city jailed for two years 
cork court
<p>Pictured are, Cllr John Maher, deputising for the Lord Mayor and Siobhan O'Dowd, Chairperson LGBTI+ InterAgency Group, at the launch of the 2023 LGBTI+ Awareness Week, IDAHOBIT - Together Always, United in Diversity, at Cork City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan. </p>

Leesiders encouraged to check out events lined up for Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more