Gardaí at the scene of fatal road traffic collision in North Cork

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in North Cork.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:45pm this afternoon on Main Street in Charleville.

A Garda spokesperson said the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“No other injuries to persons have been reported.

“The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

“Local diversions are in place,” the spokesperson continued.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Main Street area between 3:30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.