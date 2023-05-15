American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in Cork

An American man was found suffering from exposure and dehydration after he was reported missing in West Cork.

Castletownbere Coast Guard were alerted to the disappearance of the young American man over the weekend following concerns when he did not return home from work.

The young man, who had been working for a farmer near Trafask, Adrigole, was reportedly missing since Saturday night, May 13, and there was growing concern for his wellbeing.

The coast guard was alerted to his disappearance around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, May 14, in the Beara Peninsula, where they began to search for the missing man.

The operation in Adrigole on Sunday. Picture: Castletownbere Coast Guard

“After arriving at the scene, the Coast Guard team split into several search parties and started combing through the land while the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 carried out searches from the air,” the West Cork based Coast Guard reported on their social media channels.

Following an hour and a half search on foot and by air, Gardaí at the scene received information of a possible sighting by a neighbour.

The casualty was located soon afterwards on rough terrain about a mile away, suffering from exposure and dehydration.

After an initial assessment of the young American man, members of the search and rescue crew stretchered him back on the road, where he was then taken to hospital for further treatment in cooperation between the National Ambulance Service personnel from Castletownbere and the air ambulance.

Following the successful recovery of the missing young man, the Castletownbere Coast Guard highlighted Sunday’s search and rescue endeavour as, “was a great example of the teamwork between the different agencies, and we are very happy with this good outcome for the casualty."