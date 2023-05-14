Emergency services rescue driver after car goes off Cork harbour earlier this evening

EMERGENCY services personnel and members of An Garda Síochána helped rescue a woman whose car had entered the water off a Cork harbour earlier this evening.

The incident occurred near Drake's Pool, Coolmore which is located just outside Crosshaven at around 6pm this evening.

The woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle is believed to have escaped serious injury and has been taken to Cork University Hospital for an assessment.

Gardaí and emergency services including fire crews from both Carrigaline and Crosshaven, paramedics, and Crosshaven Coast Guard attended the scene.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo. “A car drove into the river at 6pm. The female driver was taken away to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for medical treatment. She is okay.”

A spokesperson for the fire brigade told The Echo that crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven ‘mobilised’ to the incident.

“We got the call at 6pm from the coast guard who said that a car had gone into the river by Drake’s Pool in Coolmore and somebody was inside the vehicle. The car was not fully submerged.

“Fire crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven mobilised to the incident."

"One crew from each station. When the fire crews left the scene the casualty was in the care of the HSE but all was good. Both fire crews are both back at base,” the spokeswoman said.