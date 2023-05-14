Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 20:13

Siobhan McSweeney thanks the people of Cork as she scoops Bafta

The 43-year-old actress won the award for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show’s Our Lady Immaculate College, in Channel 4 programme Derry Girls.
Siobhan McSweeney attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Siobhan McSweeney has won the first Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme.

In the humorous speech, which she said in double speed given the short time given, she said: “To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.” The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

At the beginning of the speech, McSweeney joked: “As my mother laid dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher.

“If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you.” 

She also thanked the people of Cork “who supported me despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy”, adding “it must be very difficult for you”.

McSweeney also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girls’ parts” and praised Channel 4, adding “you have my devotion.”

<p>Members of An Garda Síochana attend the scene of a shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork City, after a man was shot in the early hours of Friday morning between 5 and 5:45am. Picture: Cian O'Regan.</p>

Gardaí continue search for gunman and silver car in Wilton shooting incident

