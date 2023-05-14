Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 20:10

Gardaí continue search for gunman and silver car in Wilton shooting incident

Gardaí are particularly seeking information on a silver saloon that that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas
Members of An Garda Síochana attend the scene of a shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork City, after a man was shot in the early hours of Friday morning between 5 and 5:45am. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

John Bohane

INVESTIGATIONS are still ongoing into the shooting incident in Wilton as Gardaí search for the gunman and a silver car observed in the area at the time.

The occurred at around 5am last Friday morning.

A father of three in his 40s who was injured during the incident is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital. His injures are however no longer thought to be life threatening.

The incident occurred as the man was walking to his car close to Wilton Manor apartments, which are located across the road from the Wilton Shopping Centre and the Wilton roundabout. 

It is understood he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

Gardaí are particularly seeking information on a silver saloon that that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas between 4:45am and 5.45am on Friday, May 12.

It is understood that the man, who is originally from the Blarney Street area of Cork’s northside, was shot in the abdomen but managed to get to his car and drove himself to the emergency department of the nearby Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he collapsed before being rushed into surgery.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that they are ‘particularly’ appealing for information on a silver saloon car. 

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a shooting incident in the Wilton area on Friday, May 12. 

"They are particularly appealing for information on a silver saloon car that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas between 4:45am and 5.45am on Friday, May 12.

"It’s understood this car then travelled in the direction of Bishoptown. Anyone with video footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí. 

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesperson added.

